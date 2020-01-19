January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy traffic closes road to Olympos, sleet on Limassol-Paphos highway

By Katy Turner00

The road to Olympos has been closed due to heavy traffic, police announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile sleet on the Limassol to Paphos highway means it is slippery and dangerous.

Also, the road from Prodromos to Troodos is only open to cars with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

The roads from Platres and Karvounas to Troodos are open but are slippery.

Drivers are being called upon to be careful and to drive at a slow speed and to keep at a safe distance from cars in front.

Fog remains over the roads Kakopetria-Karvounas, Kakopetria-Spilia, Kakopetria-Pinewood and Kykkos-Kambo, while rock and landslides have affected the Orkontas-Kambos road.

The Korakou-Flassou road is closed for all vehicles.

Due to ongoing snow, rain and fog the condition of the roads in the mountains is continually changing so police advise road users to consult www.cypruspolicenews.com before setting out on a journey.

 


