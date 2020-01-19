January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for driving almost 12 times over the limit

By Katy Turner0374

A 51-year-old man was found by police on Saturday evening to have been drink driving, when a breathalyser test showed he was almost 12 times over the limit, police said on Sunday.

Chief of Larnaca traffic police Haris Hadjiyiasemi said the man from Rumania, a resident of Dromolaxia, where he was stopped, hit a stationary vehicle while he was driving alonog Tasos Papadopoulos street.

When police officers arrived at the scene they realised the man was drunk.

An alcotest showed a reading of 121μg, whereas the limit is 9. A finial reading showed 111μg.

He was driving on a learner’s licence, without road tax or insurance and was arrested.


Related posts

Football player arrested over suspicious results

Katy Turner

CFA, referees looking for safe environment for football games

Katy Turner

Olive branches tossed into the sea to promote peace

Katy Turner

Paphos to Polis Chrysochou road reopens

Katy Turner

Car destroyed by arson in Larnaca

Katy Turner

Two teens arrested with 10,000 firecrackers

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign