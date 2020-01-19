Maserati presents the Royale special series

Throughout its history Maserati has created unique models and exclusive series.
Amongst them, the 1986 Royale version of the third generation Quattroporte stands out, a restyling featuring exclusive blue and green colours, improved interiors, with soft leather seats and extensive use of wood in the dashboard and door panels. The Quattroporte Royale was equipped with a powerful 4.9 litre V8 engine delivering 300 HP and only 51 units were produced.
This week, Maserati paid tribute to its heritage with the launch of a special series bearing the same name, available across all models with V6 engines featured in the current Maserati range: just 100 Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and Ghibli Royale will be produced with engines ranging from the 275HP 3.0 litre V6 Diesel, to the 350HP and 430 HP 3.0 litre V6 petrol variants.
The new Royale special series is available in two unique blue and green colours: Blu Royale and Verde Royale. To complete the look, the Levante Royale features 21-inch Anteo Staggered Anthracite rims and Titanium Anthracite rims on Ghibli and Quattroporte, all bespoke for the series, and all with silver brake calipers.
The Royale interiors, based on the GranLusso trim, are available in Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ Cuoio or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/Cuoio. The Zegna PELLETESSUTA™ is a woven leather textile made exclusively for Maserati vehicle interiors. Born of old-world Italian traditions and today’s innovative technology, it was ingeniously fashioned using thin strips of Napa leather to create an ultra-luxurious ‘fabric’ that is lightweight, soft and durable.
High gloss inserts and a distinctive ‘One of 100’ plates complete the interior look, which also features a Bowers & Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof and privacy glass.
The Royale Special Series comes with extensive equipment, with Cold Weather, Premium and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard. The Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli Royale feature comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems to “actively respond to the road’s greatest potential hazards and enhance comfort and safety for driver and passengers”.
Like the rest of the range, the Royale Special Series features the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit, an 8.4” touchscreen interface that takes pride of place at the centre of the dashboard and is straightforward to use. The MTC+ controls all the key vehicle functions, including the front seat heating, as well as the ventilation, steering wheel heating and the operation of the rear sunblind, where fitted. The screen also displays the rear view depicted by the reversing camera, with guidelines for ease of use.
The state-of-the-art system features both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® mirroring functions. In addition, for iPhone users, Apple’s Siri system acts as a personal assistant, allowing drivers to carry out tasks using voice command. Through spoken language, it is possible to make a call or access music, messages, reminders, emails, websites and more.
The first deliveries are scheduled for March 2020; in the UK prices start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, up to £103,150 for the Quattroporte