January 19, 2020

Olive branches tossed into the sea to promote peace

By Katy Turner00

Olive branches were thrown into the sea on Sunday by Greek and Turkish Cypriots who wanted to send a message of peace.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, representative of the group Tryfonas Tryfonos said the event under the name Citizens Initiative for Peace was organised in Paphos to send a message of peace via the seas of the Mediterranean and the Aegean in all directions.

He said it was held after recent actions by Turkey indicate that it wants to turn the Mediterranean and Aegean seas into a target and a “Turkish lake”.

The olive branches, a symbol of peace, were thrown into the water in Paphos to sail to other areas of the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

 


