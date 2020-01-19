January 19, 2020

Paphos to Polis Chrysochou road reopens

By Katy Turner00

The main road from Paphos to Polis Chrysochous has reopened following its closure earlier this month when some of it collapsed.

According to the police, after intense work by the Department of Public Works the road is now open.

In a Facebook post, Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos, referred to the completion of a bypass allowing the road in the Giolou area to reopen following a landslide caused by adverse weather conditions.

“I congratulate the Department of Public Works which completed the bypass in a very short time and faster than the specified date,” the minister said.

Completed works on the road are set to finish within a couple of months. The detour created is temporary to help passing drivers.


