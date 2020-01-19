January 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two teens arrested with 10,000 firecrackers

By Katy Turner093

Police arrested two teenagers on Saturday night as part of an operation into the possession of explosive materials.

At around 11pm, while members of the Klirou police station were carrying out checks on traffic in the area they stopped a car in which two 19-year-olds were travelling.

A search of their car found ten boxes which contained a total of 9,980 firecrackers.

The two were arrested on the spot.


Related posts

Car destroyed by arson in Larnaca

Katy Turner

Heavy traffic closes road to Olympos, sleet on Limassol-Paphos highway (video, updated)

Katy Turner

Cyprus brands Turkey a pirate state as new drilling threatened

Katy Turner

EU spokesman condemns planned Turkish drilling

Katy Turner

Legal moves to compensate 1974 refugees

Elias Hazou

Rain, snow and cold set to continue (Video)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign