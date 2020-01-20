Footballer arrested over illegal betting claims released

The 30-year old footballer arrested on Sunday in connection with investigations into two matches that saw unusual betting was released on Monday morning without charge, police confirmed.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said there was a mistake in the Uefa report and as a result the Limassol-based second division Karmiotissa player was released.

“After we arrested the player, we carried out an interrogation,” Andreou said.

“However, we found that the report that was handed to us was inaccurate, as there were several mistakes in it.

“As a result, the player was released without charge.

“I want to make it clear that this was not a mistake by the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) or by the police. We brought in the player based on the Uefa report, so there was no mistake from our side.”

Asked whether there will be other arrests related to this case, Andreou said “it is possible.”

“We will continue to investigate the case, this does not stop here. Arrests are always on the cards when there is an ongoing investigation.”

The police have received five reports from the CFA regarding suspect games, including one on Sunday, and have said they are determined to stamp out the phenomenon.

A meeting got underway on Monday morning between the police, the justice minister and a delegation of the Referees’ Association at the CFA offices, where the date for the resumption of the football league will also be discussed.

The player’s arrest follows the CFA saying on Saturday that Uefa had accepted its request to dispatch a team to the island over the ‘red notices’ it sent on suspicious betting activity that could mean match fixing.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting at the justice ministry following a bomb attack against a football referee in Larnaca earlier in the day.

The Uefa team will cooperate with the police to investigate the matches for which the European football governing body issued the notices over suspicion of foul play.

They will also train representatives of football clubs on how to deal with them.



