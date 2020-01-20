January 20, 2020

Attempted robbery at Limassol bakery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery which happened on Sunday evening at a Limassol bakery.

Shortly after 9pm, a man who had covered his face entered the premises armed with a knife and demanded to be handed the cash from the till.

One of the employees initially refused to do so, saying there was no money in the till, but she opened it when the perpetrator insisted.

However, when he saw a driver stopping a car outside, the would-be robber fled on foot without stealing anything.

The suspect is described as thin, around 30 to 35 years old and 1.80 metres tall.

He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit and black woolen gloves.


