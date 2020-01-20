January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Bank union lashes out at Sek for poaching members

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: Etyk members on the march to demand the reimbursement of their pension funds in 2018

Banking union Etyk complained on Monday that other trade unions were attempting to poach members from them.

Etyk was responding to a decision last week by trade union Sek that it was seeking to create its own Cyprus-wide banking union.

“For some time (not just now), Sek and others are attempting to enter the banking sector, but in the community Etyk’s standing is at the top, and that is where it will stay,” the union said.

The union added it would deal with ‘disruptive attacks’ immediately and decisively.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘One-stop’ licensing shop for investors to end ‘malaise of the past’

Elias Hazou

BoC and Hellenic banks expected to sell €4b worth of bad loans

George Psyllides

Apple’s Cook says global corporate tax system must be overhauled

Reuters News Service

Jordan parliament passes draft law to ban gas imports from Israel

Reuters News Service

Energean says proposal to supply gas still in force

Staff Reporter

Minister to hear used car dealers’ grievances

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign