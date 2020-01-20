January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cold rainy weather to continue

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Cold, cloudy and rainy weather will continue on Monday, with snowfall in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 12C inland, 13C to 14C in coastal areas and 2C around Troodos.

At night, they are forecast to drop to 4C on the central plain, 7C at the south and east coasts and 10C near the west and north coasts.

Frost is expected in the mountains.

All roads leading to Troodos were only accessible for 4×4 vehicles and those equipped with snow chains on Monday morning.

Police warned that roads in the area are slippery and icy.

On Tuesday, clear weather will prevail but the possibility of isolated rain has not been ruled out.

Temperatures will not change significantly on Tuesday, and though they are forecast to rise slightly over the following two days will remain below average for mid-January.

The height of snow in Troodos square at the latest measurement was 79 centimetres.


