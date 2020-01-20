January 20, 2020

Cyprus among EU countries with most unable to pay bills on time

By Annette Chrysostomou00

With 12.2 per cent of people unable to pay their utility bills on time, Cyprus is among the EU countries with the highest amount of people unable to do so.

According to Eurostat, in 2018 almost 7 per cent of households in the EU were unable to pay utility bills such as heating, electricity, gas and water on time due to financial difficulties.

However, this share has fallen steadily in the EU as a whole from over 10 per cent of households in 2013.

More than a third of households in Greece (36 per cent) experienced problems paying their utility bills on time during 2018, with many households facing such problems also in Bulgaria (30 per cent).

Cyprus is sixth on the list, after Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovenia.

In contrast, few households were unable to pay their utility bills on time in the Netherlands, Czech, Sweden and Austria, all around 2 per cent.

Households with dependent children faced particular difficulties in paying utility bills on time. In the EU, just below 14 per cent of households consisting of a single adult with dependent children faced such difficulties in 2018, compared with less than 3 per cent of households consisting of two adults with at least one of them 65 years or older.

Among households with two or three adults and dependent children, this share was around 11 per cent.

 

 


