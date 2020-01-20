January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service rescue man who lost bearings in remote area

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The fire service on Sunday evening rescued a man who had got lost in a remote region of the Limassol district.

At 5.50pm, police asked the service’s emergency response unit Emak for help in finding a person who had lost his bearings near the village of Akrounta.

A search was carried out under difficult conditions in the dark, with continuous rain and in rocky terrain with dense vegetation.

The man was found in a remote area at 8.40pm.


