January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Husband sought after woman killed in front of her children (Update 2)

By Evie Andreou01673
Officers at the scene of the killing in Paphos (CNA)

A 31-year-old Syrian woman who was found dead in Paphos on Monday was stabbed while three of her seven children were in their home.

Police are treating it as murder and her 37-year-old estranged husband is being sought in connection with the case.

The woman was found dead in her flat in the town’s technical school area at around 11.40am on Monday by a social worker during a routine visit. She had wounds to her chest believed to have been caused by a knife.

Reports said she was a mother of seven. Her two older children, aged 16 and 17, live in Syria while the rest, all under 12, were living with her.

The head of the Paphos CID, Michalis Ioannou, said that three of the five children were in the flat when the attack took place.

The body was examined by state pathologist Angeliki Papeta who surmised that the stabbing took place between 7am and 8am on Monday.

Ioannou said that, according to their information, the woman was alive after being injured and was trying to treat her wounds in the presence of the children. All five children were taken under the care of the social welfare services.

Last week a court restraining order was issued against her husband, reports said.

Ioannou said there is no testimony that the couple had argued prior to the incident.

 

 

 


