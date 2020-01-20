January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Kiosk robbed for second time in a week

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A kiosk in Limassol was robbed on Sunday evening at knifepoint for the second time in a week.

At around 10pm, a man whose face was covered entered the kiosk and threatened the 30-year-old employee with a knife, demanding the money from the till.

He fled on foot after grabbing the money.

The perpetrator wore dark trousers, a dark jacket and dark, woollen gloves and was described as being of medium height.

The same man allegedly robbed the same kiosk on January 14 but the incident was only reported to police after the second robbery on Sunday.

At the time the face of the robber was also covered and he used a knife to threaten the cashier.

 


