January 20, 2020

President to attend 5th World Holocaust Forum

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades departs on Tuesday for Israel, where he will attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday, following an official invitation from the President of Israel.

He is expected to hold a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the event.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, more than 40 state leaders, including presidents and royals, as well as heads of government and other officials from Europe, North America and Australia are expected to attend the event.

The Forum, Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism, held under the auspices of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, is organised by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, in cooperation with Yad Vashem.

During his visit Anastasiades will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the IDC University of Herzliya, a twin city of Paphos, at a special ceremony on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday he will go to Jerusalem to meet President Rivlin.

In the evening, Anastasiades will attend an official dinner hosted by President Rivlin in honour of the heads of state and government attending the Forum.

On Thursday morning he will hold a meeting with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, at the Patriarchate.

During his stay in Jerusalem, Anastasiades will also hold separate meetings with the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, and with the opposition leader of Israel, Blue and White party leader, Benjamin Gantz.

He will be accompanied by the Government Spokesman Kyriakos Kousios, the Ambassador of Cyprus in Israel Thessalia Salina Siambos, the Deputy Director of his Diplomatic Office Helena Mina, other officials and his wife.

 


