Spehar to brief UN Security Council

Unficyp chief Elisabeth Spehar

Special representative of the UN Secretary general in Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar will later on Monday brief the UN Security Council  about Unficyp activities before they vote on renewing the force’s mandate on January 30.

The Security Council is due to meet on Monday at 5pm Cyprus time.

In his report on Unficyp, UN Secretary general Antonio Guterres recommends the Security Council renew the mission for a further six months, until July 31, 2020, recognising its continuing contribution to peace and security on the island.

He also repeats his commitment to explore with the two leaders and the guarantors the possibility of convening “an informal UN 5+ meeting at the appropriate stage. As such I call again on the leaders and other stakeholders to make productive use of the next period,” he said.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

