January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Strikes to hit French economy by 0.1 percentage points

By Reuters News Service014
File photo: Protester gather on the Place de la Republique during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris

The current wave of strikes in France will hit the country’s economy by 0.1 percentage points over the course of one quarter, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire did not indicate which quarter he was talking about, but last week the Bank of France said the strike had shaved up to 0.1 percentage points off fourth-quarter growth in 2019.

“There will be an impact but it will be, I think, limited. Today estimates available show that the impact would be of a 0.1 points on growth on a quarter. On the whole year, it is a very limited impact,” Le Maire told LCI television.

The showdown is now in its 46th day but is losing momentum since Emmanuel Macron’s government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.


Related posts

‘Sad’ Prince Harry says no other option but to end royal role

Reuters News Service

Five killed in Russian hotel after boiling water floods basement

Reuters News Service

Libyan commander’s forces choke oil flows, overshadowing peace summit (Updated)

Reuters News Service

More than 330 people wounded in Beirut protest clashes -rescuers

Reuters News Service

Fire at Czech home for disabled kills eight

Reuters News Service

Meghan’s father accuses daughter of ‘cheapening’ UK’s royal family

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign