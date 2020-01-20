January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots deport 33 Syrians

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Turkish Cypriot authorities have deported 33 Syrians who arrived in northern Cyprus last week, it was reported on Monday.

The Syrians, all male, had been detained after their boat was spotted off Limnitis in the north.

They were deported to Turkey on Sunday evening.

Turkish-Cypriot media reported that according to the Syrians’ testimonies, those who arrived paid between $4,500 and $7,500 to smugglers to reach European soil.

 

 


Staff Reporter

