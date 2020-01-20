January 20, 2020

Unidentified injured man in Paphos hospital

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos hospital

An unidentified man is in serious condition in Paphos hospital after being injured.

According to police, it was reported at 9.50pm on Sunday that an injured man had been taken to the A&E department of the hospital a little earlier.

He sustained stomach injury and underwent surgery due to the seriousness of his condition.

The doctor on duty said his life is not in danger.

Paphos CID are looking into how he was injured.


