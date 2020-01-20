January 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Life & Style

Update your workwear wardrobe, inspired by spring trends

By CM Guest Columnist02
Dorothy Perkins Lola Skye Blush Crop Jumper. PA Photo/Handout. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature TOPICAL Fashion

By Katie Wright

January brings with it that ‘back-to-school’ feeling, so there’s no better time to refresh your workwear wardrobe.

We’re not talking a major overhaul here. Just a few carefully chosen updates that will get you in gear for the year ahead.

Plus, with the spring collections starting to land in stores, it’s also time to dip your toe in next season’s trends, with transitional pieces inspired by the SS20 catwalks.

Here are three easy ways to perk up your nine-to-five style…

 

JD Williams Orange Mix & Match Fashion Blazer: PA Photo/Handout.

The boxy blazer

There was a new kind of power dressing evident on the SS20 catwalks, with designers like Proenza Schouler, Chloe and JW Anderson making the case for tailoring that combines strong shoulders with a slouchy silhouette.

Soft hues like ivory and beige were popular, but we also saw flashes of citrus brights – orange is going to be everywhere come spring.

 

Lighter leather

After a strong showing for AW19, leather continues to dominate on the designer front, but for spring it’s all about lighter and brighter shades.

You may not want to go as far as the lemon-yellow or tangerine jackets seen at Emilia Wickstead or Bottega Veneta, but why not try a buttery soft midi skirt, or add a flash of colour with a cross-body bag?

 

Muted knitwear

There was a real Nineties feel to many of the SS20 colour palettes too, especially when it came to knitwear, with pale shades and minimalist cuts on show at Helmut Lang and Prada.

While the wintry weather calls for cosy jumpers, swap dark autumnal hues for beige, oatmeal or dove grey, adding lightness to your office attire.


Related posts

A minute with Michalis Kontovourkis Singer/songwriter

CM Guest Columnist

6 cookbooks to help you increase your veg intake

CM Guest Columnist

What’s eaten where: Zanzibar

Alix Norman

Spotify launches playlists for dogs left home alone

Reuters News Service

New theatre production of The Servant of Two Masters

Eleni Philippou

Singing for the soul

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign