January 20, 2020

Woman murdered in Paphos- reports

A woman has been found dead in Paphos and police were treating it as murder, reports said on Monday.

The woman was found in her home in the town’s technical school area.

Reports said she is a 31-year-old foreign national. Police were seeking her partner in connection with the case.

