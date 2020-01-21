January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

25-year-old woman fourth victim death on the road this year

By Nick Theodoulou00

A young female driver was killed on Tuesday in a traffic accident after she lost control of her car and it overturned into a field.

It is the fourth death on the road so far this year.

The accident occurred in the Famagusta area as the 25-year-old was on her way to Liopetri.

Fire services had to remove her from the car as she was trapped.

Police say she was not wearing her seat-belt and was driving at a very high speed.


