January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Calling on all budding scientists

By Press Release017

Enrolments for participation in the pioneering Science Festival ‘sCYence Fair 2020’ which will take place at the Cyprus Institute on April 3 and 4 have begun with the event already attracting great interest.

The science festival gives groups of students from elementary and secondary schools the opportunity to present innovative ideas and their own scientific research, with the most worthwhile efforts and imaginative suggestions receiving awards.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to admire the achievements of the young researchers, as well as to attend interesting events, scientific activities and lectures by renowned scientists, while also being able to browse the state-of-the-art facilities of the Cyprus Institute.

The “sCYence Fair” 2020 is open to all school groups and students from nine to 18 years old can apply for it, free of charge. The same school can participate with more than one group.

Applications should be submitted to [email protected] or [email protected] or by fax to 22-208625 by February 28. For more information interested parties can visit https://scyence.cyi.ac.cy/.

The Science Festival is under the auspices of the Minister of Education.


Related posts

UNic financial aid for lawyers and public sector workers

Press Release

Parents raise alarm after violent incidents in schools

Staff Reporter

‘We’re sending a clear message’: students protest over exams (videos) (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

UNic to launch the Makridakis Open Forecasting Center

Press Release

Police investigate two separate alleged violent attacks at schools

Evie Andreou

Psem student group calls on students to protest over exam system

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign