January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

His crime, he did not buy the house to become a Roman in Rome!

By CM Reader's View00

Mr O’Dwyer is not a Cypriot.

He did not integrate, speak Greek, live in the local café, adopt local customs, support the local sport’s club, politicians, Mukhtar and pray at the local church.

He did not buy a house in Cyprus to become a Roman in Rome. He has been treated as an outcast, ergo, insignificant.

Unless you are seen to belong to a people don’t expect their support.

And that logic applies anywhere in the world…don’t expect justice from an archaic system designed to protect its own even though right is on your side. When the s…. hits the fan, the locals close ranks.

GJA

After 15 years, British man hopes property fight is finally over

 


