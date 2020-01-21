January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ireland donates €25,000 to CMP

By Jonathan Shkurko027

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) received a €25,000 donation from Ireland on Monday, according to an official announcement.

Over the past 13 years, Ireland has donated a total of €375,000 to the CMP.

The CMP’s aim is to identify and return as many remains of missing people as possible to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected many families for so long.

Up to now, a total of 969 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to their families.


