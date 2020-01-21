January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Locals and tourists enjoy the beauty of snow covered Troodos

By Staff Reporter01
Photo: C Theodorides

Locals and tourists took advantage of the good weather to enjoy the snow on the Troodos mountain on Tuesday.

Photo: C Theodorides

The snow reached one metre in Troodos square and all ski pistes were open.

Temperatures in the area were about -5C.

Most roads were open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or equipped with snow chains.

 


Staff Reporter

