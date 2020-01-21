January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after labour accident

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man who was injured in a work accident is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital, police reported on Tuesday.

The accident happened at around 3.15pm on Monday. The 28-year-old fell from a height of three metres while he was installing shelving in a newly constructed building in the Nicosia district and injured his head.

He was rushed to Nicosia general hospital where he was placed on a ventilator.

He is considered to be in a critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.

 


