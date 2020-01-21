January 21, 2020

Piano recital by hot young pianist

One of the most impressive young pianists on the international scene today, Ilya Kondratiev returns to The Shoe Factory for another memorable recital organised by the Pharos Arts Foundation. For his recital, on January 31, Kondratiev will perform works by Schubert, Prokofiev and Liszt.

Kondratiev is the prize winner of such renowned competitions as the International F Chopin Piano Competition, International F Liszt Piano Competition and the Fifth Tbilisi International Piano Competition.

Born in Russia, he studied at the Samara College of Music and at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatoire. In 2014 he moved to London to further his studies at the Royal College of Music under Vanessa Latarche and Sofia Gulyak, graduating with a Master of Performance and an Artist Diploma in Performance.

Kondratiev performs extensively as a soloist and chamber music player at venues such as the Great Hall of Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatoire, Gasteig Munich, Weimarhalle, Palacio de Festivales de Santander, the Palace of Arts in Budapest, the Great Hall of Tbilisi Conservatoire, the Steinway Hall in London, St-Petersburg Philharmony and Bayreuth Stadthalle, and in festivals such as the Encuentro Festival in Santander, the Beethoven Music Festival in Altaussee in Austria and the Gumusluk Festival in Turkey.

In 2009 he founded the Robert Quintet, which won Second Prize at the 6th Stasys Vainunas Chamber Music Competition in Vilnius and the Third Prize at the Premio Vittorio Gui Chamber Music Competition in Florence in 2011.

Alongside his performing career, Kondratiev is a dedicated piano professor, appointed at the Royal College of Music London in 2019.

 

Piano Recital

By Ilya Kondratiev. January 31. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-15


