Police still seeking husband in woman’s murder

Police on Tuesday were still trying to locate 42-year-old Hussein Farouh from Syria in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Ghada Al Nouri, 31, the previous day in Paphos.

It is believed that the suspect could have fled the government-controlled areas through a location not controlled by authorities. His name has been put on the stop list.

The case which is being treated as premeditated murder.

Nouri, a mother of seven, was found dead in her home on Monday with stab wounds to the chest.

The woman was found at around noon by a social worker during a routine visit.

A broken kitchen knife found in the kitchen rubbish can is believed to be the murder weapon. It was sent, along with other items collected as evidence, for lab tests.

Paphos CID chief Michalis Ioannou said on Tuesday they have yet to locate the woman’s husband, adding there was a gap between 5am, when it is believed the murder took place, and 11.30am when Nouri was found.

Police believe that during this time the suspect could have fled the government-controlled areas to the north through the buffer zone.

Nouri’s two older children, aged 16 and 17, are in Syria while the other five, aged between three and 11 were living with her. Ioannou said on Monday the woman’s three youngest children were in the house when the incident took place. The other two were with a family member.

The five children are now under the care of the welfare services. Ioannou said a child psychologist would also help provide support to the children.

Police said the woman was alive after being injured and was trying to treat her wounds in the presence of the children.

Last week a court issued a restraining order against her husband, reports said. The woman had expressed concerns for her safety after being threatened by her estranged husband on several occasions.



