January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President says Cyprus and Israel begin new era of cooperation

By Nick Theodoulou00

Cyprus and Israel have begun a new era of cooperation based on a common vision, President Nicos Anastasiades said in Israel on Tuesday.

He was attending his inauguration as an honorary doctorate at the philosophy department at the ICD university in Herzliya.

“This honour represents respect to the country and people of Cyprus and appreciation for the longstanding struggle of Cypriot Hellenism for freedom and justice,” he said.

He also referred to the common struggle of Cypriots and Jews for self-determination, marked by the 53,000 holocaust survivors who passed through Cyprus after the second world war.

“During these extremely difficult times the people of Cyprus embraced Jewish refugees from Europe without hesitation,” the president said.

He added that “Cyprus and Israel have begun a new era of cooperation based on a common vision for a meaningful and strategic upgrade in all areas.”

The specific areas he outlined were those of tourism, defence, energy, the economy, research and innovation.

He also emphasised that Cyprus has adopted the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.

The cabinet in December approved a proposal to adopt the non-legally binding, working definition of anti-semitism as employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance as a useful guidance tool in education and training.

“The participation of the president in the World Holocaust Forum [on Thursday], to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Birkenau concentration camp, is very important,” the Israeli ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel said.

He said finally that the commitment of the government to Holocaust Remembrance and Education will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of the ties between Israel and Cyprus.

 

 

 


