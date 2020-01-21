January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for man after house burgled

By Gina Agapiou00

Paphos district court on Tuesday remanded a 38-year-old for three days for a house burglary in Peyia.

The suspect was arrested on Monday following testimony linking him to the crime.

The owner of a house in the sea caves area of Peyia reported to the police that during the night of October 11 a person stole electrical appliances and jewellery worth €14,000, including a Rolex watch worth €11,000, from his residence.

Police are looking into the possibility of the same man being connected to other burglaries.


