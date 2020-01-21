January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Schools close, as cold takes grip

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Seconday schools in the mountain villages of Agros, Lemythoυ and Omodhos, as well as primary schools in Kyperounta and Pano Platres, will remain closed on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions, the education ministry announced.

Temperatures will be below average and frost was expected in the mountains in the early morning.

Temperatures are expected to be around 12C inland, 13C in coastal areas, and around zero in the mountains.

At night they will drop to 6C around Nicosia, 8C in most other areas and -4 in Troodos.

Drivers travelling in the mountains are urged to be extremely careful because of icy conditions.

Roads to Troodos are open only to vehicles with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

The same applies to roads in:

Palaichori – Agros – Alona

Palaichori – Askas – Fterikoudi – Alona

Alona – Platanistasa

Alona – Polystypos

Polystypos – Lagoudera

Lagoudera – Chandria

In the Paphos area:

Statos – Pentalia

Statos – Panagia


