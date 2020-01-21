January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Uefa officials expected on the island Monday

By George Psyllides0142

A team from European football governing body Uefa is expected on the island on Monday to help local authorities with match fixing, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), the three-member team will hold meetings with the police and football clubs

Uefa had been asked to provide assistance after it had sent several notices suggesting match fixing.

The arrival of the notices, which are based on suspicious betting activity, coincided with a decision by referees to abstain from officiating any fixtures after a bomb exploded on a car belonging to one of them.

Police have yet to determine the motive, but the investigation had immediately focused on the games the ref had officiated.

The CFA was forced to suspend all weekend fixtures across all divisions due to the officials’ decision, but action will resume this week after certain measures were agreed.

Included in the measures is a police hotline where whistle-blowers can report information anonymously.

Observers likened the measures to adhesive plaster that will have little or no effect on the deep corruption in Cypriot football.


Related posts

Cockfight photos from north cause stir on social media

Evie Andreou

24-year-old woman fourth to die on the road this year (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Political party raises complaint about charges for Russian visas

Evie Andreou

Remand for man after house burgled

Gina Agapiou

Ireland donates €25,000 to CMP

Jonathan Shkurko

Man jailed for 15 days, loses licence for drunk driving

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign