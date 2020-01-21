January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UK deplores Turkish drilling in the waters around Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

The UK deplores Turkish drilling in the waters around Cyprus and continues to call for de-escalation, a spokesperson of the British High Commission in Nicosia has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“The UK has been clear from the start that we deplore Turkish drilling in the waters around Cyprus. We continue to call for de-escalation. The UK has consistently stated our support for the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign right to exploit the oil and gas in its internationally agreed Exclusive Economic Zone,” the British High Commission spokesperson said.

“The most enduring way of resolving difficult issues such as this is to achieve a Cyprus settlement. We encourage all parties to redouble their efforts in pursuit of this.”

Turkey plans to conduct a drilling operation off the south coast of Cyprus, in an area of the island’s exclusive economic zone known as block 8.

The Cyprus government has condemned Turkey’s new illegal drilling within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic.

“This new attempted drilling constitutes yet another flagrant violation of the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as the relevant customary International Law, and completely disregards the international EEZ delimitation agreements already in force between Cyprus and Israel, and Cyprus and Egypt, respectively,” a statement issued by the Presidency said.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Man critical after labour accident

Annette Chrysostomou

Schools close, as cold takes grip

Annette Chrysostomou

After 15 years, British man hopes property fight is finally over

Nick Theodoulou

Nearly 10,000 Cypriots apply for ‘right to remain’ in UK

Peter Michael

Turkish Cypriots send 33 Syrians back to Turkey

Staff Reporter

Government defends Turkey policy as latter goads Cyprus over gas (Updated)

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign