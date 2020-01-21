January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
US officials confirm first US case of China coronavirus

By Reuters News Service00
The newly identified coronarvirus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread to Beijing and Shanghai

A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by CNN.

More details will be released later in a news conference, CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes told Reuters.

The newly identified coronarvirus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread to Beijing and Shanghai. More than 300 people have been infected so far and six have died, according to Chinese health officials.

Last week, the CDC began screening travelers from China in three U.S. airports. Besides the United States, cases outside of China have been reported in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.


