January 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Workshop looks at cooking low carb

By Eleni Philippou07

Finding a dietary system that works is harder than it seems nowadays as more people have become sensitive to certain foods and dozens of diets have been introduced, from vegan and keto to gluten-free.

Whether it’s simply a lifestyle choice or a health requirement, finding recipes that adhere to the diet you’re following can be tricky, even if the internet is brimming with them. Those following a low carb keto diet are in for a treat this month as Healthy Delicious company that creates homemade, healthy food is organising a cooking workshop.

On Saturday at their venue in Limassol, Healthy Delicious will be preparing keto/paleo plant-based recipes. “We have put together a low carb three-course plant-based meal where we will be making wraps, schnitzels and cauliflower rice,” say organisers. More specifically, the starter will be lettuce wraps with herbed walnut mince and pomegranate and the main will be crisp almond oyster mushroom schnitzel served with aromatic cauliflower stir-fried vegetable rice. To top off the meal a dessert option will be prepared; a creamy strawberry and lime cheesecake made with their very own Activated Cashew Cheeze.

All recipes will be made using fresh quality ingredients, organic and where possible gluten and sugar-free.

To participate in the three-hour workshop (10am-1pm), there is a €40 fee which includes all of the ingredients and cooking equipment, a recipe booklet with instructions and cooking aprons. For further details and reservations contact [email protected] or call 99-826496.

 

Low Carb (Keto) Cooking Workshop

By Healthy Delicious. January 25. 10am-1pm. Healthy Delicious, Limassol. €40. Tel: 99-826496


Related posts

Piano recital by hot young pianist

Eleni Philippou

New Year, new music

Alix Norman

Cowspiracy: what is the primary source of environmental destruction?

Eleni Philippou

The World Wants To Deal With Sexual Harassment Like It Happened In The Past

CM Guest Columnist

Film review: Bad Boys For Life **

Preston Wilder

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix up for more awards at Hollywood’s SAG ceremony

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign