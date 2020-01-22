January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apollon beat Apoel to take Cyprus Cup advantage

By Staff Reporter012
An early 4th-minute goal gives Apollon a slim advantage after the first leg of their Cyprus Cup last 16 tie in Limassol on Wednesday

Cyprus Cup Round of 16 results on Wednesday:

First Leg:
Apollon 1-0 Apoel

Second Leg:
Karmiotissa 0-1 AEK
Aggregate 0-4

Doxa 1-1 E.N Paralimni
Aggregate: 3-1


Staff Reporter

