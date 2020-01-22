January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities crack down on illegal employment

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested 17 people for working illegally in Limassol on Tuesday while fines totaling €192,000 were issued by labour inspectors in separate cases..

The arrests followed a coordinated operation conducted by the immigration service in collaboration with police and labour department inspectors.

According to police, 350 individuals of various nationalities were searched at two sites in Limassol and 17 arrests were made, 13 of which involved the illegal employment of foreign nationals.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of drafting and circulating forged documents and one was detained for obstruction.

The suspects were taken to police stations in the Limassol district pending further investigations.

Six other people were charged for the illegal employment of foreign nationals.

Labour inspectors have fined 14 employers €192,000 for undeclared work involving 55 individuals.


