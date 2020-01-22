January 22, 2020

CFA docks funding for five clubs over match fixing claims

By Evie Andreou00

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on Wednesday has announced it would cut all funding to five second division clubs in connection with the Uefa notices on suspicious betting activity concerning some of their fixtures.

Following a decision by CFA’s sports judge Aristotelis Vryonides, clubs Ermis Aradippou, Digenis Morphou, Onisilos Sotiras, Othellos Athienou and PO Xylotymbou will lose their funding from the CFA.

Vryonides also fined Karmiotissa Polemidion €50,000 while Digenis Morphou was fined with €5,000 and docked three points.

The CFA said last week it had received notifications concerning possible match-fixing in five fixtures, three for the second division league, and two for the cup.

Suspicious betting activity had been recorded in three second division games – Ermis vs Digenis, Onisilos vs Digenis, and Othelos vs Xylotymbou and two cup fixtures.

The first cup fixture was played between first division side AEK and Karmiotissa with the report assigning blame on the latter.

The other game was between Pafos FC and Ayia Napa, but no responsibility was assigned.

 


