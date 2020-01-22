January 22, 2020

Protesters shut down France’s biggest hydroelectric power site -union

File Photo: French transportation workers' strike continues for a 19th day against pension reform plans in France, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France’s biggest hydro-electric power site at Grand’Maison has been shut down by workers protesting against government plans to change the pension system, a branch of the CGT trade union said.

The protest was launched by the CGT Energie Isere branch of the union, it said on its Facebook page.

The disruption to the Grand’Maison power site comes just a day after energy workers protesting against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans cut power to Paris’ wholesale food market.

The sabotage of power supplies underlines the determination of left-wing unions after a wave of strikes and street protests since early December failed to force Macron to back down.

The government says its proposed changes to the pension system will make it more simple and equitable, but critics say it will result in people having to work for longer in order to get a full pension.


