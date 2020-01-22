January 22, 2020

Second phase of Gesy will ease hospital congestion, says minister

By Jonathan Shkurko04
health Minister Constantinos Ioannou visiting Limassol hospital on Wednesday

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou met with state health services (Okypy) representatives at the Limassol general hospital on Wednesday morning to discuss the issue of overcrowding in public hospitals in Limassol and Paphos.

Ioannou said he was aware of the current overcrowding and challenges faced by hospitals and patients, adding that the meeting with Okypy was aimed at understanding the best course of action to solve the issues.

“The introduction of the second phase of the national healthcare system (Gesy) will help hospitals deal with the congestion problem,” he said.

Inpatient care is due to be launched this June.

To this end, Ioannou said he was satisfied with the number of private hospitals planning to join Gesy.

Okypy deputy chief executive Kyriacos Georgiou said the meeting was fruitful and helped outline the current problems.

“Within months, the positive results of our efforts to resolve some of the problems identified in Limassol and Paphos hospitals will begin to appear,” he said.

“We are aware that hospitals are overcrowded. However, I want to reassure the public that actions are being taken and  results will be delivered in the next six months.”

Referring specifically to the congestion problems faced by the A&E department at Limassol hospital, Georgiou said “there are ongoing efforts to increase staff, particularly doctors. The 2020 budget approved by the government will undoubtedly help the hospital solve many ongoing staffing issues.”


