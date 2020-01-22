January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Son hits winner as Spurs beat Norwich, Leicester thrash West Ham

By Reuters News Service00
Spurs won their first Premier League game of 2020 by beating bottom side Norwich 2-1 in north London

Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Son Heung-min’s late header earned them an unconvincing 2-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Wednesday.

Dele Alli had given Tottenham a first-half lead but an enterprising Norwich side hit back after the break through Teemu Pukki’s penalty and looked capable of a surprise win.

But, somewhat against the run of play, South Korean Son nodded home from point-blank range in the 79th minute to earn Tottenham a first victory in five league games.

It was enough to push Jose Mourinho’s stuttering side up to sixth place with 34 points from 24 games, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea who themselves have suffered a loss of form.

Norwich, who wasted several good chances, remain six points from the safety zone on 17.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Leicester City shrugged off a recent slump in form to consolidate third place with Ayoze Perez’s late double capping a 4-1 home win over lowly West Ham United.

Back-to-back defeats by Southampton and Burnley had cast some doubt over their top-four credentials but goals by Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira before halfime put them in control.

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy became the latest victim of the injury curse afflicting English strikers when he limped off in the 43rd minute.

Leicester have 48 points from 24 games, eight ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, while West Ham, who have 23 points, are only outside the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.


