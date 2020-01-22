January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Trade deficit increases in first ten months of 2019

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyprus’ trade deficit recorded an increase during the first ten months of 2019, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Wednesday show.
In particular, for the period spanning from last January to October, the total imports amounted to €6,866.3 million, compared to €7,367.2 million recorded throughout the same months in 2018.
The total exports, on the other hand, amounted to €2,642.6 million, compared to €3,933.0 million in 2018.
The trade deficit has significantly increased in 2019 compared to the year before, as it totaled €4,223.7 million, whereas the year before it stood at €3,434.2 million.
The total exports of domestically produced goods, excluding stores and provisions, from January to October 2019 amounted to €1,108.3 million, less than the corresponding months of 2018 when they amounted to €1,389.2 million.
There was also a slight decrease in the total amount of domestic exports of industrial products, calculated at €1,012.8 million, compared to €1,289.5 million in 2019.

 


