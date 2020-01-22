January 22, 2020

Turkey has data from gas surveys conducted by ENI, government says

By George Psyllides00
On board the Yavuz, which is operating in Cyprus' EZZ

The government on Wednesday essentially adopted a media report suggesting Turkey had somehow obtained studies carried out by Italian energy firm ENI prior to drilling for natural gas in an offshore field off Cyprus’ south coast.

In an interview with Greek state broadcaster ERT, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said the information the government had, along with Turkey’s moves in the area pointed to this: “that they have obtained certain studies.”

The spokesman was quick to stress that the government was not suggesting any of the energy companies involved had given Turkey the data relating to a field in block 8 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“I do not think, and I am not claiming in any way that either of the two companies have given (Turkey) the studies,” he said.

“But to go to the particular target … it seems that through some way they have information about the studies,” Kousios added.

It followed a report on Tuesday in daily Phileleftheros that Turkey’s drillship Yavuz was on the way to a target previously surveyed by ENI, which owns the concession along with France’s Total.

The paper said after its failure to find gas in previous drills inside the island’s EEZ, Turkey chose to target a field which according to surveys could hold gas reserves.

However, Politis journalist Chrysanthos Manoli wrote on Wednesday that detailed data regarding the drilling had been published in August 2017 on the website of the state environment department, which publishes all environmental studies submitted when applying for a permit.

Part of the report was also published by the media.

The government subsequently intervened and the department stopped publishing studies relating to natural gas drilling, Manoli wrote.

The target in question had been either abandoned or downgraded by ENI, he said.

 

 


