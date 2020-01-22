January 22, 2020

Underground recycling bins project to kick off in Larnaca

Larnaca municipality will begin operating 68 submerged recycling bins next month, located in 17 points around the town, mayor Andreas Vyras said on Tuesday.

The installation of the underground waste management system began in August in line with the Rethink-Reduce-Reuse-Recycle project, aiming to assist high waste production industries to separate recyclables for proper waste treatment in beach fronts.

Focusing on hotels and restaurants located near the beach front, the submerged bins were installed in Makenzi, Tasos Mitsopoulou avenue, Foinikoudes and in four other points in the city centre.

“We believe this is the best way to achieve large quantities of recycling but also correct visual and odour pollution and other problems that are created,” Vyras said.

Larnaca’s mayor said municipal workers are already being trained and the aim is to start using the new recycling bins on February 1 as a pilot run to identify any problems.

If the project proves successful, the municipality will attempt to find additional funding to expand it in other parts of town.

The project is cofounded by the environment department and the Cohesion Fund of the EU.


