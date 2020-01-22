January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

US urges Turkey to halt drilling operations in Cypriot EEZ

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz

The US said it remained “deeply concerned” by reports of Turkey’s drilling operations in the waters off Cyprus and has urged the Turkish authorities to halt them.

“The United States remains deeply concerned by reports of Turkey’s drilling operations in the waters off Cyprus, including plans to dispatch the Yavuz south of Limassol,” a US state department spokesman said.

“This provocative step raises tensions in the region.  We urge Turkish authorities to halt these operations,” he added.

He continued noting that the US policy on Cyprus’s EEZ is “longstanding and has not changed: the United States recognises the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop the resources in its exclusive economic zone.”

“Only the Republic of Cyprus can assert maritime claims from the territory of Cyprus,” he said.

According to the spokesman, “energy resource development in the Eastern Mediterranean should foster cooperation, increase dialogue between the two communities and among regional neighbors, and provide a foundation for durable energy security and economic prosperity.”


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Authorities crack down on illegal employment

Annette Chrysostomou

Bird trappers wanted for attacking activists surrender to police

Annette Chrysostomou

Accountants urged to exercise caution over citizenship applications

Annette Chrysostomou

Underground recycling bins project to kick off in Larnaca

Gina Agapiou

Turkey vetoes Cyprus from disarmament conference

Nick Theodoulou

President says Cyprus and Israel begin new era of cooperation

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign