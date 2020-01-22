January 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman, locked in home, refuses to give up children

By Evie Andreou00

A 55-year-old woman from Paphos locked herself in her house on Wednesday with her eight-year-old son and daughter refusing to let the social welfare service take the children.

The social welfare services have custody of the two children and are not living with their mother.

Media reports said the woman had taken the children from the place where they were staying and took them to her home.

Police negotiators are on site trying to convince the woman to let the children go.

A warrant has been issued for her to be examined by a doctor.

 


