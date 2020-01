Australian Open Day 4 highlights

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday (times AEST; GMT+11):

1626 MUGURUZA ON A HIGH AFTER MOUNT KILIMANJARO ADVENTURE

Following her second-round win on Thursday, former world number one Garbine Muguruza reflected on her gritty effort to climb Mount Kilimanjaro during the off season.

“I wanted to have a reachable challenge, because if I pick another one, I put myself in a very risky situation… it was enough (of a) challenge to come back,” Muguruza told reporters.

“I really like the experience to see myself in the middle of nowhere… having one clear thought just to keep climbing… it was a good experience.”

1602 BENCIC HAPPY TO PROGRESS IN TOUGH CONDITIONS

Swiss sixth seed Belinda Bencic said she was happy to beat Jelena Ostapenko under the roof of the Margaret Court Arena on a day when the outer courts were coated in red dust and rain.

“I’m super happy to get the match out of the way. I didn’t know the courts were, like, wet and dirty and all that,” Bencic told reporters.

“It was difficult today. It was sometimes sunny and then suddenly was almost raining. Then windy. Yeah, you just kind of have to accept it and go with it and try your best.”

1530 MEDVEDEV TOO GOOD FOR MARTINEZ

U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, seeded fourth, overcame a slow start to ease past Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7-5 6-1 6-3 and reach the third round.

Earlier, Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova made short work of Germany’s Laura Siegemund, firing eight aces and 22 winners to seal a 6-3 6-3 victory in 86 minutes.

1451 PLAY RESUMES ON OUTER COURTS

Play got underway on the external courts following a spell of rain. Czech 20th seed Karolina Muchova was set to begin her clash with American Catherine Bellis.

1347 MUGURUZA RALLIES PAST TOMLJANOVIC

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza blasted 34 winners as she quelled the challenge of local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

Play on the outside courts at Melbourne Park was suspended due to heavy rain.

1334 MILLMAN EXPECTS FEDERER TO BE EXTRA DETERMINED

Australia’s John Millman, who takes on 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer next, recalled his famous victory over the Swiss at the 2018 U.S. Open but is well aware of how the 38-year-old responded on the grasscourts at Halle last year.

“He beat me in Halle on the grass there where he has a street named after him. He pretty much owns that tournament, I reckon,” Millman told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m sure he’ll be confident in himself… he’ll treat it (Friday’s third-round meeting) as another match. Probably even he’ll be that much more determined to nip me in the bud.”

1301 BENCIC MARCHES INTO THIRD ROUND

Swiss Belinda Bencic came through a tricky clash with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, winning seven out of eight breakpoints to prevail 7-5 7-5. She will take on Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo or Anett Kontaveit next.

Earlier, 19th seed Donna Vekic powered past France’s Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2 to move into the third round for the first time.

1100 PLAY DELAYED BY RAIN

Morning rain delayed play on the external courts for at least an hour but matches at the roofed showcourts proceeded only slightly behind schedule, with twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza taking on Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was playing former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opener at Margaret Court Arena.

After a hot, gusty day on Wednesday, the weather forecast was for a cooler day of 21 degrees Celsius (70F) but with breezy conditions still to test players at Melbourne Park.