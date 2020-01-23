January 23, 2020

Bags of designer clothes stolen in four minutes flat

Police are looking for burglars who seized bags of designer outfits from a pricey Limassol shop within just four minutes on Thursday morning.

According to a police announcement, two perpetrators forced open the side entrance of the shop at 5.20am and headed to two specific shelves with expensive items of designer brands and stuffed them into large yellow bags before they fled the scene at 5.24am.

When the burglar alarm sounded, the security company was notified, but by the time police arrived at the scene, the perpetrators had disappeared.

The burglars’ movements were recorded by the shop’s security camera, while cameras in neighbouring buildings will also be examined.

Efforts are underway to determine where the big yellow bags which are only available in certain shops were purchased.

The value of the stolen property, which is covered by insurance, has not yet been calculated.


