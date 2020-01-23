Chinese Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, is the grandest festival in China. Celebrations of the Chinese New Year often include time-honored rituals such as house cleaning and decorating, honoring the ancestors by sacrificing paper goods and foods, eating dumplings, noodles and fish for wealth, prosperity and longevity, and setting off firecrackers-an all-time favorite, to ward off evil spirits.
The Chinese New Year can be anywhere from late January to mid-February. In 2020, Chinese New Year’s Eve falls on January 25. 2020 is the Year of the Rat, a sign of exceptional wit and vitality according to the Chinese zodiac.
As part of this year’s Spring Festival celebrations in Cyprus, a uniquely spectacular dance drama from the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater was staged on the island:
• Paphos, 14/1/2020, Markideio Theater
• Nicosia, 16/1/2020, Strovolos Municipal Theater
The China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater is the largest state-level theater with the longest history in China. The theater has been invited to perform in throughout Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, which helps not only to promote international cultural exchange but also to strengthen friendships between Chinese people and the rest of the world. With its classical stage performance, masterful arts and first-class artists, the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater has won wide recognition and appreciation both domestically and worldwide.
The widely-acclaimed dance drama “Shi Feng” endeavored to demonstrate the spiritual world of Chinese sage dedicated to the pursuit of “Tao”- the ultimate wisdom and Logos for living a life of purpose and meaning, through a fusion of Chinese classical and modern dance, as well as a rich array of poetic metaphors such as rain, chess game and fish.
The two events were organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Cyprus, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with the Municipality of Strovolos and the Municipality of Pafos.
The Chinese Friendship Association Cyprus, Cyprus Guangdong Association of Commerce, and Aristo Developers Ltd. were the co-organizers of the shows.